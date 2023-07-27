News you can trust since 1772
Derry's Peter Casey submits application to renovate and extend Buncrana building damaged by fire

Derry businessman Peter Casey has submitted an application to Donegal County Council for the renovation and an extension to a building in Inishowen damaged by fire earlier this year.
By Laura Glenn
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:24 BST

The application for a premises at Ludden in Buncrana is for the ‘renovation of existing building damaged in fire and an extension to same which will consist of (a) change of use from offices to 8 no. apartments within the existing building and (b) extension to existing building to incorporate 10 no. apartments with connection to main sewer and all associate site development works.’

The building was significantly damaged following a fire in May. Mr Casey had previously stated he planned to create a ‘not for profit’ centre for Ukrainian refugees in the Inishowen building.

Following the fire, he said he would repair and rebuild the building and make it the best centre for Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.

You can view the planning application on the Donegal County Council website.

