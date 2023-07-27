Derry's Peter Casey submits application to renovate and extend Buncrana building damaged by fire
The application for a premises at Ludden in Buncrana is for the ‘renovation of existing building damaged in fire and an extension to same which will consist of (a) change of use from offices to 8 no. apartments within the existing building and (b) extension to existing building to incorporate 10 no. apartments with connection to main sewer and all associate site development works.’
The building was significantly damaged following a fire in May. Mr Casey had previously stated he planned to create a ‘not for profit’ centre for Ukrainian refugees in the Inishowen building.
Following the fire, he said he would repair and rebuild the building and make it the best centre for Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.
You can view the planning application on the Donegal County Council website.