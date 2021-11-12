Destructive floods, changing weather ... Derry’s Tower Museum to capture Climate Change stories

Members of the council’s Business & Culture Committee were informed that £20,000 has been allocated to the project through the NI Museums Council’s Museums Challenge: Climate Change Grant.

The funding will be used to support environmental initiatives promoting public awareness of environmental sustainability and biodiversity.

The museum service will also gather local people’s experiences of climate change by exploring themes such as flooding, landscape and agricultural change, food, heritage and culture.

Remember when... 2004: Flooding caused by torrential rainfall in Derry.

Focusing on intergenerational conversations, staff will collect oral and visual multi-media accounts of climate change impacts across the city and district.

They will encourage young people to record their perspectives and concerns, and examine solutions for a resilient and net zero future in the region, as well as facilitate conversations and learning focusing on the issue.

Council’s Head of Culture, Aeidin McCarter, said the project aimed to both educate and encourage behavioural change in keeping with the objectives of Council’s wider Climate Adaptation Plan.

Chair of the Committee, Councillor Conor Heaney, said: “I am delighted that the Tower Museum’s submission for this project was successful. It’s a great opportunity to capture local accounts, and raise awareness of this major global issue in a local context.

Pacemaker Press 23/8/2017 Cars swept into the River Faughan, As Torrential rain has led to localised flooding and disruption throughout parts of Northern Ireland. Heavy rain and flashfloods swept across the region on Tuesday evening. Pic Pacemaker

“Many of us have sadly been affected by the devastating effects of flooding and other climate impacts. This project will tell those stories but also focus on the positive action that we need to take to mitigate against the climate emergency.

“This is just one of a range of initiatives being rolled out by the council as part of its Climate Adaptation Plan. It’s great to see a cross-departmental approach to addressing these problems, and that council is continuing with a proactive campaign of action to raise awareness and change attitudes to the environment.”

Gillian Anderson