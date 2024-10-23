Discharge of silt caused Pennyburn pollution and NIEA following ‘definite line of enquiry’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A discharge of silt caused a recent pollution incident at the Pennyburn although the source has not yet been identified.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency were alerted to the pollution at the start of the October.

The NIEA confirmed inspectors attended but the source could not be identified as the burn runs underground for much of its course.

“The NIEA received a report of potential pollution at a waterway near the new pedestrian bridge at Pennyburn on October 4, 2024.

"A Water Quality Inspector from the NIEA visited the site and confirmed that the waterway was impacted by a discharge of silt (suspended solids).

"This waterway flows through an extensive urban culvert prior to emerging at its confluence with the tidal River Foyle, which makes identifying a definitive source of pollution challenging,” the NIEA said.

The agency said investigations are ongoing and it is following a definite line of enquiry.

The pollution had abated by October 11, 2024 and has not recurred since, it said.