All of Donegal’s Blue Flag beaches have retained the standard for 2024.

An Taisce announced the International Blue Flag and Green Coast Award recipients for 2024 on Monday, May 20.

In Donegal, the beaches that retained the Blue Flag were Bundoran, Carrickfin, Culdaff, Downings, Fintra, Killahoey, Marble Hill, Murvagh, Narin, Portsalon, Rossnowlagh and Stroove.

Rathmullan Marina was also awarded a Blue Flag.

The Blue Flag Culdaff beach.

The Blue Flag awarded to Greencastle Marina in 2023 was withdrawn by Donegal County Council in July 2023 as construction works at the harbour on a breakwater necessitated closure of the seasonal marina there. There was no application for Greencastle Marina for 2024.

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised environmental awards.

2024 is the 37th year that beaches and marinas have been awarded in Ireland, with 94 beaches and marinas being awarded for the 2024 season.The programme aims to raise environmental awareness and promote sound environmental management of beaches, marinas and eco-tourism boats around the world.

The 85 Irish beaches and nine marinas that have achieved this accolade must adhere to specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management for the duration of the bathing season.

Four Donegal beaches were also awarded Green Coast awards. They were: Dooey, Magheroarty, Drumnatinney and Ballyheirnan.

The Green Coast Award recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.