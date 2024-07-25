Donegal County Council to commence public consultation on proposal to reduce speed limits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Donegal County Council has confirmed it will commence public consultation on a proposal to reduce speed limits.

The council will commence a Speed Limit Public Consultation for the Draft Road Traffic (Special Speed Limits) (County Donegal) (Amendment) Bye-Laws 2024 from August 1, which coincides with Road Traffic Act 2024 and the phased lowering of default speed limits in Ireland.

Phase 1 will be: Reduction in Rural Local Road Speed Limit to 60km/h unless specified in the 2024 Bye-Law Amendment (Current Public Consultation)

Phase 2 will be: Reduction in Urban and National Road Speed Limits (Consultation to follow in 2025)

A spokesperson said: “Submissions are invited from the public on the 2024 Bye-Law Amendment, the purpose of which is to provide for more appropriate speed limits on rural local roads. 2024 Bye-Law Amendment also includes certain national road locations and public roads within nominated housing estates.

Bryan Cannon, Director of Service, Roads and Transportation, Donegal County Council said: “This consultation process will help the public make themselves aware of the proposed changes in default speed limits which are to be implemented on a phased country wide basis over the next year. It is important for all road users to understand the proposed speed limit changes for Donegal contained in this Bye-Law Amendment and to utilise this opportunity to make submissions and have their say.”

The Draft Speed Limit Bye Laws Amendment 2024 and supporting information will be available for inspection online at http://consult.donegal.ie and during normal office hours in Council Offices, including Carndonagh Public Services Centre, for a period of 30 days beginning August 1, 2024.

Carndonagh Public Services Centre, Main Road, Carndonagh

Donegal Public Services Centre, Drumlonagher, Donegal Town

Letterkenny Public Services Centre, Neil T Blaney Road, Letterkenny

Milford Public Services Centre, Milford

Road Section Office at The Base Enterprise Centre, Railway Road, Stranorlar

Reception, Donegal Co. Co., County House, Lifford

Dungloe Public Services Centre, Gweedore Road, Dungloe

Any person may also make a submission to the council during this 30-day period via the online portal or in writing to: