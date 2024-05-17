Eamon Ryan says its ‘full steam ahead’ with TEN-T road from Lifford to Letterkenny

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eamon Ryan says the government is moving ‘full steam ahead’ with proposals for improved road links between Lifford and Letterkenny.

The realignment of the N14, which runs behind Derry from Manorcunningham to Lifford, is among three sections of the road network in the Laggan area identified as priority routes under the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) European-wide road scheme.

“The Donegal TEN-T road scheme has reached the preliminary business case stage. I met with some councillors from the region last week to confirm our commitment to these projects,” the Minister of Transport told TDs this week.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Marian Harkin complained of the slow rate of progress on the Donegal TEN-T project, stating: “It is still not up and running despite the fact that it was in a national development plan in 2000.”

Mr. Ryan said: “Of all the counties, the one that has been most disadvantaged by a lack of connectivity is Donegal. It stands out in a whole variety of different ways.

"In that regard we are going full steam ahead with the TEN-T projects. They include the road from Lifford to Letterkenny, the Manorcunningham to Letterkenny road and the bypass of Stranorlar and Ballybofey.

“What I said to the councillors I met last week, who are interested in the project, is that we will do everything to advance that project as fast as we can because it is an example of the projects that we do need to see delivered.”

