Eamon Ryan working with Nichola Mallon to explore Derry to Letterkenny rail link
Eamon Ryan today said he is working directly with Nichola Mallon to investigate the possibility of running a railway line from Derry to Letterkenny.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 7:12 pm
The Minister for Transport made the comments in the Dáil on Thursday saying it was an example of ongoing cross-border co-operation.
"I cite the work we are doing today on transport. I have been working directly with Nicola Mallon on an all-island strategic rail review, investigating how we might run a rail line to Letterkenny from Derry, for example," the told T.D.s.