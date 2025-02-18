Eamonn Mahon to Steer Lough Swilly RNLI in Donegal into 2025

Following the recent departure of Coxswain George O’Hagan after 36 years of dedicated service at Lough Swilly RNLI, his yellow wellies have now been filled by Eamonn Mahon.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A volunteer for over 30 years, Eamonn brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Throughout his time at the station, he has participated in numerous rescues and played a key role in training new crew members and advancing the station's capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone at Lough Swilly RNLI said they are delighted with Eamonn now leading the seagoing crew and extended their best wishes.

Eamonn Mahon.

Joe Joyce from Lough Swilly RNLI remarked: "This is great news for the station, Eamonn was a natural choice given his extensive search and rescue experience.

"We are delighted he has stepped into this role following George O'Hagan's retirement."

With Eamonn at the helm, Lough Swilly RNLI said it looks forward to ‘continuing its vital work, ensuring the safety of those at sea and supporting the local community into 2025 and beyond’.