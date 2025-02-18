Eamonn Mahon to Steer Lough Swilly RNLI in Donegal into 2025
A volunteer for over 30 years, Eamonn brings a wealth of experience to his new role.
Throughout his time at the station, he has participated in numerous rescues and played a key role in training new crew members and advancing the station's capabilities.
Everyone at Lough Swilly RNLI said they are delighted with Eamonn now leading the seagoing crew and extended their best wishes.
Joe Joyce from Lough Swilly RNLI remarked: "This is great news for the station, Eamonn was a natural choice given his extensive search and rescue experience.
"We are delighted he has stepped into this role following George O'Hagan's retirement."
With Eamonn at the helm, Lough Swilly RNLI said it looks forward to ‘continuing its vital work, ensuring the safety of those at sea and supporting the local community into 2025 and beyond’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.