Ebrington concert application process tweaked to allow longer lead-in times

By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th Oct 2024, 17:19 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 17:20 BST
The application process for large scale events at Ebrington has been adapted to allow for longer lead-in times and make it easier for promoters to book acts.

The Executive Office confirmed the application process has been tweaked after being quizzed by SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan.

Mr. Durkan asked the First Minister Michelle O’Neill and the Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly ‘to detail the options being considered to make Ebrington Square a viable and attractive venue for concerts’. The ministers advised that a call for Expressions of Interest for large scale licensed events for both 2025 and 2026 recently closed.

"The application process was adapted in response to feedback to ensure longer lead in times for event promoters and reduce administrative requirements.

The application process for large scale events at Ebrington has been adapted to allow for longer lead-in times and make it easier for promoters to book acts.

"Hire fees for the site have also been frozen for this period. Applications are currently being assessed by Derry City & Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) and interest indicates Ebrington remains viable and attractive for event promoters.

“TEO and Council officials will continue to engage with promoters locally and elsewhere, and strengthen a city-wide approach to music, cultural and other creative events which can showcase Derry~Londonderry and the North West.

"TEO has also engaged a local marketing company to enhance promotion of Ebrington as an attractive venue,” the ministers stated.

They advised a series of community workshops were held during June 2024 to enable people to share ideas on ways to develop Ebrington.

"These insights will be shared in the weeks ahead and will inform next steps to ensure Ebrington is used year-round for large events, concerts and other family friendly and community activities,” they stated.

Rethink needed on Derry's largest public arena Ebrington Square

