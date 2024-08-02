‘Significant’ non-licensed civic event likely to take place at Ebrington on July 4-5, 2025
No details of the event have been made available at this stage but potential bidders for large scale events at the former parade ground next year have been advised that that weekend will not be available.
Derry City & Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) are inviting promoters to apply to host large scale events that require an entertainment licence during 2025 and 2026.
The application process is now open and promoters have until 12noon on August 17 to apply.
But a council notice informs applicants that the first weekend of July next year is not open to them.
"Due to the likelihood of a significant non-licensed civic event taking place at Ebrington on 4 & 5 July 2025, Ebrington is no longer available on these dates,” DC&SDC have stated.