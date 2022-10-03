Editorial: Derry's roads need urgent attention

Potholes in Derry ( file picture)

At a recent special meeting with local elected representatives, Roads Service outlined a wide range of local projects and improvements, all of which were very welcome. Not before time, the Bogside Residents Parking Scheme is now being revitalised.

But it also came to light that there were now over 3,000 potholes in the local Council area. That should be a shocking statistic but it will come as little surprise to all of us who regularly traverse the road network here.

The A2 Buncrana Road dualling project meanwhile is now under review once more, at a time when hundreds of new homes are being built along this main cross-border route. It is hard to believe that this scheme has been decades in the making and yet construction work still seems a long, long way off.

A previous artist's impression of how the Buncrana Road dualling will look when completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad