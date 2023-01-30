This follows €9.2m investment in Killybegs in 2022 and €25m investment in local authority piers and harbours in Donegal in 2022.

The Minister noted: “Killybegs Fishery Harbour Centre is critical infrastructure for our seafood industry. The continuous development of the infrastructure in Killybegs and our Donegal piers and harbours has been critical to the fishing fleet and the land-based seafood processing industry in Donegal. These piers and harbours are the economic development drivers for our coastal communities. The Government is committed to continuing to develop Killybegs and Donegal piers and harbours to underpin our seafood industry and drive on economic development in these areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Minister added: “Ireland's 200 miles Exclusive Economic zone provides rich nursery and fishing grounds for our own fleet and for other EU fleets. The Irish Seafood industry and Government, working on the strategy set out by the industry led Seafood Taskforce, are committed to overcoming current challenges and building a strong sustainable Irish seafood industry on a bedrock of sustainably managed fish stocks. A critical element for the future of our fisheries dependant coastal communities is top class landing infrastructure, where a modern seafood industry can operate effectively and be efficiently serviced. Our geographic position close to the fishing grounds and the likely rising real cost of energy in the coming decades provide a strategic opportunity for our harbours and coastal communities to become growing seafood hubs offering best facilities that attract landings from a greater portion of the fish caught in our 200 mile zone. This will help realise the maximum opportunities for primary and secondary processing of seafood in Ireland and provide for a strong Irish seafood processing industry to service our fishing fleet and others and maintain these coastal communities. These are the reasons why I am announcing this significant Government capital investment programme in our Fishery Harbour Centres today.”

€7.5m will be invested in the Smooth Point Pier Extension, Killybegs flagship project in 2023.

“In addition to the Fisheries and Seafood Production industries, the Fishery Harbour Centres are accommodating an ever-increasing amount of diverse marine commercial business, including commercial cargo traffic, cruise liners, restaurants and other leisure, tourism and social activities. All of these activities complement the critical economic activity generated by our fishing industry and help to maintain the vitality of these coastal communities.”

The Minister concluded: “Fishing has always been of significant social and economic importance to Ireland with over 16,000 direct and indirect jobs across fisheries, aquaculture, processing and ancillary sectors and the seafood industry plays a vital role in the sustainable economic viability of many coastal communities across Ireland.

"With this €37.3m national and €9m Donegal announcement and my recent announcement of €55.3m investment this year in 164 public marine infrastructure projects in Local Authority piers, under the Brexit Adjustment Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme 2022-23 including €25m in Donegal, I believe this unprecedented investment in state-of the-art facilities around the coast reinforces this Government’s strong commitment to support the seafood industry, other marine related industries and coastal communities”