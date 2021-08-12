Fire In the Sky: Derry Féile 2021 Fireworks Display finale this weekend

Over the last week highlights have included the Ice Cream Carnival, older people’s social events, documentary screenings at The Nerve Centre, live music from David Kitt and Colm Mac Con Iomaire, in conversation events with Jeremy Corbyn, Tony Connelly, Gerry Adams and Séamas O’Reilly.

A spokesperson for Féile said: “The festival so far has exceeded our expectations. While it would have been great to programme the large scale gatherings that would have typified previous festivals, we continue to remain cautious, taking every precaution to ensure our events that we deliver for all ages are as safe as possible in the continuing pandemic. It has been wonderful to see audiences return for live music, comedy and debates as well as being able to get out and about meeting our friends and neighbours in the streets, parks, squares and green spaces of our neighbourhoods. The online element of the programme has been well received also with big engagement locally, nationally and internationally.”

Friday’s highlights include A Day For Ryan McBride which will feature the launch of The Brandywell Boy, a children’s book in memory of the late Derry City FC captain, while evening events will see a sold out screening at Strand Omniplex of Summer of Soul and the final in discussion event of the festival at Pilots Row with respected Derry born journalists Susan McKay and Aoife Moore.

Spectators enjoy the fireworks display at the Gasyard Feilé’s Festival of Fire at Free Derry Wall back in 2019. DER3319GS - 061

On Saturday afternoon, the Big Bog BBQ will return to Free Derry Corner for lots of family fun before one of Ireland’s leading comedians, Shane Todd takes to the stage at The Nerve Centre.

The final day of the festival on Sunday August 15th will have a family focus with Picnic In The Park at The Gasyard Park, Wan Big Street Party on Central Drive and the Thunder Action Sports Stunt Show at St Mary’s Youth Club on Fanad Drive before ‘Fire In The Sky’, a multi-site fireworks display lights up the skies above the area. Organisers have recommended that the best place to enjoy the fireworks event safely is from your garden or street.