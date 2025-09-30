Flood-hit Derry residents from Altnagelvin, Drumahoe and Eglinton encouraged to attend public meeting

Residents of Ivy Mead, Drumahoe and Eglinton affected by flooding events over recent years will have chance to discuss proposed alleviation measures at a public meeting in Derry next week.

Officials from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and local councillors will be in attendance at the event on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 2pm in the Foyle Arena (Studio).

The meeting is specifically arranged for residents of Ivy Mead, Drumahoe and Eglinton that have been affected by flooding.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh said: "I am encouraging all affected residents to attend this meeting.

Flooding at Ivy Mead in August 2017.

"This is an important forum to have your voice heard and to hear from the relevant statutory agencies on proposals for a way forward. We are committed to supporting our communities and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure this issue is addressed. “

All residents in these areas are encouraged to attend to share their experiences and contribute to the discussion.