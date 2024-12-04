Derry’s Foyle Hospice has officially launched its Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme.

This environmentally friendly scheme gives people the opportunity to support the hospice by having their old Christmas tree collected from their front door and shredded so it can be used in the Hospice gardens throughout the year. Foyle Hospice Fundraiser, Kathleen Bradley explained: “This is a great opportunity to help your local hospice as well as the environment.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors, Elagh Tree Surgery who give up their time, equipment and skills to support us.

“We would also like to thank Triax Neighbourhood Management Team for coming on board and supporting us with the collection of trees.” Kathleen continued: “The shredded trees are used throughout the year in our beautiful gardens and these gardens help to bring comfort and peace to our families and patients.

Staff and volunteers launching the Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme.

“Please leave your Christmas tree in your driveway where it is visible for our drivers to collect and we will do the rest, all for a suggested donation of £10. “We are very grateful for everyone who has registered so far and we would like to extend our thanks to the Christmas tree vendors who support us every year by distributing the Recycling Scheme information and help us raise awareness for our Hospice.

“Let us help you this year and register your tree online.” The Christmas Tree Recycling scheme will be collecting registered trees between Monday January 6 and Friday January 10.

Registration closes on Saturday, January 4 2025. You can register your tree by calling the Fundraising Office on 02871 359 888 or online at the Foyle Hospice website.

You can register here: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ChristmasTreeRecyclingScheme20202