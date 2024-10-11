Foyle Port’s 170th year was a record one with turnover up 8% to £12.1m and trade up 11% to 1.97m tonnes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Foyle Port’s 170th year was a record-breaking one for the local harbour with turnover hitting £12.1m in 2024.

Both the Chair of the Port and Harbour Commissioners, Ryan McCready and its Chief Executive Brian McGrath have pointed to record trade levels at Lisahally in Foyle Port’s annual report for 2024.

Mr. McCready stated: “The Port achieved £12.1 million in turnover, an increase of 8 per cent from the prior year, resultant from an 11 per cent increase of year-on-year trade to record levels of 1.97 million tonnes and 18 cruise visits.

“Operating profit of £2million was achieved which is essential for continued investment, growth, and long-term sustainability. The Commissioners reinvested £1.1million during the year in expanding the harbour estate to ~200 acres and improving Port assets, totalling £42 million in fixed assets.”

Foyle Port

In his Chief Executive’s report Mr. McGrath added: “I am pleased to report that our accounts depict a turnover of £12.1 million with a £2 million operating profit and reflecting a strong EBITDA [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] of £3.9 million.

"The overall financial health of the organisation is further underpinned by a strong balance sheet and cash reserves.

"This year’s figures represent a record performance and marks a significant improvement from the prior year which was blighted by high inflation and unstable trading conditions”

Both men pointed to the Port’s adoption of a new five-year-plan (Foyle Port 2.1: Sustainable Regional Development on Land and Sea) focused on three themes of water, land and people and which ‘sets the Strategic Direction to 2029 and is predicated on our long-term masterplan (Foyle Port 2.0: Expanding to Trade and Technology)’.

The Port bosses expressed disappointment that Derry did not benefit from Free Port or Innovation Zone status.

Said Mr. McCready: “Regrettably, the UK’s Freeport Policy did not extend to NI. However we are poised, primed, and perfectly positioned for an Enhanced Investment Zone to be centred around Foyle Port.

“Our case is compelling; multi deep-water terminal locations to enable offshore wind development, existing landbank with capacity to expand at scale, renewable energies and digital hubs, proximity to adjacent power stations and the fastest connectivity via Project Kelvin.

“A powerful combination, which would expedite further Port diversification, meet green obligations, and attract major investment. As an integral stakeholder to Derry-Londonderry Chamber’s Northwest Economic Vision, we will require strategic regional focus and prioritisation from the NI Executive on rebalancing the NI economy.”

Mr. McGrath concurred: “We are frustrated that, unlike other strategically located UK ports, we are yet to benefit from central government, or adopted devolved policies, such as Freeports and levelling up initiatives.

"The stop-start nature of devolved government here has also stalled much needed legislative reform to modernise port legislation to allow us to maximise the organisation’s potential and address the many challenges ahead.

"However, we remain optimistic that the newly restored Executive will drive forward the necessary reforms. We urge the Northern Ireland Executive to demonstrate confidence in the Port’s strong track record of governance, commercial delivery and unequalled potential to locate an Enhanced Investment Zone at Foyle Port as part of a targeted and much needed investment stimulus for the Northwest city region.”