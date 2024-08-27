Fresh step forward for Institute FC's proposed 2,097 capacity Clooney community stadium in Derry’s Waterside

A fresh application for permission to build a football ground at Clooney Park West have now been lodged with the Council by Institute FC chairman Bill Anderson.

After the devastating floods of August 2017 destroyed ‘Stute’s former ground at the Riverside Stadium the club played for one season at Churchill United’s Wilton Park before moving to the Brandywell where they have been based since 2018.

However, the long-term ambition has been to return to the Waterside.

Last November a Pre-Application Notification was submitted. This was followed by a public consultation event at Brigade Cricket Club in December 2023.

The submission of a full planning application is the next step towards the goal of senior football’s return to the Waterside.

The application indicates the new stadium will feature a 4G playing surface and that it will have a total spectator capacity of 2,097.

A main spectator stand will accommodate 1,116 spectators and incorporate changing rooms, toilets, kitchen and canteen area, function suite, physio and gymnasium, laundry room, office accommodation and media rooms.

"There will also be four commercial units suitable for Use Class B1 and Use Class D1 uses. Two additional spectator stands will accommodate a further 981 spectators,” it adds.

Car parking and coach parking will be available with principal access via Clooney Park West.

There are also proposals for a Multi-Use Games Area (MUGA) with 4G playing surface and fencing and four cricket wickets and netting.

A design and access statement prepared by Gravity Architects indicates the new ground will incorporate material from the old Riverside Stadium.

“It is our intention to put sustainability at the heart of this proposal through re-purposing elements of the existing stadium,” the statement says.

The club is keen to stress that the development will represent more than just a football stadium.

"The concept will act as a focal point for the community of Derry, particularly in the Waterside area. The stadium will form a local cultural community hub in this area.

"The proposed stadium will enhance and fortify the sense of place, community, and sporting pride along with the nearby Foyle Arena and St. Columb’s Park which are also used for sporting events/facilitiees.

"It will serve as a catalyst for the development of the local community and considering that there is no stadium built yet in the Waterside area,” the document outlines.

A statement of community involvement prepared by MCI Planning and Development and submitted in support of the proposal says the new Clooney stadium will enhance the sports and recreation offering at this location.

"The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is not a long term, viable option for Institute Football Club and this planning application on this site presents the applicant with an opportunity to embed itself among the local community in the Waterside area of the city – close to its historic support base and only a short distance from Riverside Stadium, the Club’s former home.

"The proposed stadium and its associated infrastructure are a community wide asset that can be used intensively by many different user groups. Continued investment into local communities and development of this facility should be welcomed and supported by all,” it declares.

