Derry City FC incurs a charge of between £650 and £750 on average per match based on facilities required, stand hire and attendance, the council confirmed.

For Institute FC the figure is between £300.00 and £400.00.

The local authority released the figures in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Patrick McEleney in action against Shamrock Rovers at the Brandywell in August. Pic: Kevin Moore.

It also provided details of the costs incurred for training pitch hire.

For the Derry senior squad four two hour sessions per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays works out at £270 per week (£67.50 per session).

For the ‘Stute senior squad two 90 minute sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays works out at £165 per week (£67.50 plus £15.00 for floodlighting: £82.50 per session).

A full breakdown of charges shows both clubs are charged £103 for use of the main 3G pitch for up to two hours.

Stand hire, which applies when over 200 spectators are in attendance at the Brandywell, is charged as follows: £100.00 plus 10p per spectator over 1,000 people.

The floodlights cost £10 per hour.

There is an £8 per hour charge for the use of each of the following: Control Room, Physio Room, First Aid Room, Drug Control Room, Stewards Room.

Derry City FC is charged £12.00 per hour (flat rate for club use) for use of the Brandywell Function Room, while Institute is charged £36.00 per hour (commercial rate for use of bar), according to the DC&SDC FoI release.

The figures do not include charges incurred by the clubs’ women’s or junior squads.