Funding announced for Moville Shore Walk and Carrigart and Downings walkway.

Commenting, Minister McConalogue said: "Outdoor recreation is so important to Donegal people and the investment announced today for Moville, Carrigart and Downings is important to those communities and will enhance the communities."

Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors was developed in partnership with Comhairle na Tuaithe and is a collaborative cross-Government strategy that reflects the views of stakeholders and the public. The new strategy will set the stage to strengthen and support the sustainable development of the outdoor recreation sector in Ireland for years to come bringing huge economic and health benefits to communities across the country.