Funding announced for Moville Shore Walk and Carrigart and Downings walkway.
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue has confirmed €200k for the upgrade and enhancement of Moville Shore Walk and €500k to develop a section of walkway between Carrigart and Downings
The funding for the two Donegal projects comes under Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors - an ambitious and transformational National Outdoor Recreation Strategy.
Commenting, Minister McConalogue said: "Outdoor recreation is so important to Donegal people and the investment announced today for Moville, Carrigart and Downings is important to those communities and will enhance the communities."
Embracing Ireland’s Outdoors was developed in partnership with Comhairle na Tuaithe and is a collaborative cross-Government strategy that reflects the views of stakeholders and the public. The new strategy will set the stage to strengthen and support the sustainable development of the outdoor recreation sector in Ireland for years to come bringing huge economic and health benefits to communities across the country.