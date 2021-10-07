Gaelscoil na Daróige pupils praised at Stormont for Bike to School Week environmental efforts

Pupils of Gaelscoil na Daróige cycled and scooted to school in their droves during Bike to School Week.

Last week the 'Journal' reported how despite the changeable weather the activist pupils cycled and scooted to the Ballymagroarty school in their droves in order to set an environmentally sustainable example.

Their efforts were applauded this week in Stormont during an adjournment debate on Greenway and Active Travel Infrastructure Provision that was moved by North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan.

Mr. McGuigan remarked: "How uplifting was the article in last week's 'Derry Journal' about the children of Gaelscoil na Daróige cycling and scooting to school during Bike to School Week? In the paper, the principal, Fiachra Ó Donghaile, said: 'We encourage regular active travel to school because it is good for the heart, for the mind and leads to wider societal benefits.'"

"A lot of the debate on cycling issues over the air waves and on social media focuses on Belfast and, to a lesser degree, Derry and perhaps Newry, and I understand the reasons for that.