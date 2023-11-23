Gaelscoil na Daróige thrilled with Sustrans School Mark Gold Award
The award is the culmination of years promoting active and healthy travel to school.
“The school enrolment has experienced significant growth in recent years and reducing traffic congestion has become a necessity,” said principal Fiachra.
“We have experienced some incredible highs during the journey, from witnessing the joy of children mastering basic cycling skills during Ditch the Stabilisers, to seeing the older children road cycling during the led-rides.
“Active travel is good for the heart, for wider society and for the mind. After arriving ón a bike or a scooter, the children seem energised, focused and ready to learn,” continued Fiachra.
“In collaboration with Sustrans we have organsied a range of Active Travel events, challenges and skills sessions. We have added bike shelters and a tool shed to our school grounds. We have made a real difference,” added Eilís Ní Chearáin, Active Travel Champion.
“During some of our challenges, up to 80% of our school community engaged with Active Travel. We were delighted to see our shelters packed with bikes and scooters.
“We have designed outdoor posters displaying Irish language Active Travel vocabulary."
As part of the Project, Sustrans have been able to provide Irish Language learning resources and materials, something that was welcomed by the school community.
“We were delighted that Sustrans were proactive in ensuring that we could deliver the programmes in Gaeilge in our immersive environment and we would encourage all Irish Medium Schools to considering applying for the programme.”
Beth Harding, Manager of the Active School Travel (AST) programme delivered by Sustrans NI, said: “We are thrilled that Gaelscoil na Daróige has achieved the Gold Award.
"It is much deserved given the effort and commitment the entire school community gives to active travel and to making the school commute a healthier and happier experience for all.
“Gaelscoil na Daróige has been able to avail of the Irish language resources we provide for the AST programme which we hope has helped them in achieving the Gold Award, and we have appreciated their support in the development of further resources.
“We are overjoyed when a school such as Gaelscoil na Daróige fully embraces active travel and helps its families make choices which benefit the whole community.”