Green Flag for Carndonagh’s Barrack Hill Town Park

Barrack Hill Town Park.

The Green Flag Award® scheme recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces.

The park is an undulating four-acre multi-function park within walking distance of Carndonagh town centre.

Historically, the area is the close to the site of a former RIC Barracks (as the name suggests) and, with its prominent aspect, has commanding views of the area.

The council again commended Buncrana and Moville on their Tidy Towns success last week and Buncrana’s win of the All Ireland Pollinator Award for the second year in a row.