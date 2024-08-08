Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Greencastle Sustainable Energy Community (SEC) have announced the launch of its Energy Master Plan.

The new, ground-breaking document outlines a ‘clear pathway’ towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future for the community.

The Energy Master Plan is the result of extensive community engagement and collaboration, incorporating the needs and aspirations of Greencastle residents and businesses.

It identifies key opportunities for energy generation, conservation, and efficiency, while also addressing the challenges and barriers to achieving a low-carbon future.

Greencastle SEC L-R Catherine Gillespie, George McGuinness, David Simpson, Susan McAleer.

Key elements of the plan include renewable energy generation, community engagement, and infrastructure improvements. By implementing these strategies, the SEC said it aims to create a thriving community that prioritises environmental sustainability and economic prosperity.

“The Energy Master Plan is a beacon of hope for Greencastle. It represents a collective commitment to building a greener, more resilient community for generations to come. By working together, we can create a sustainable future for everyone,” said Susan McAleer, Manager at Greencastle Community Centre.

The development of the Energy Master Plan was a collaborative effort involving Greencastle Community Centre, Greencastle SEC, Raleigh & Associates Consultants and SEAI. The SEC said it is committed to working closely with these partners to ensure the successful implementation of the plan and to maximise its benefits for the community.

The plan will be instrumental, they added, in guiding the SEC’s future projects and initiatives, as well as inspiring residents and businesses to embrace sustainable practices.

Greencastle Community Centre will host the launch on Tuesday, August 15 at 5pm.

For more information contact the Centre on 0749381054 [email protected]

The EMP will also be available in digital format after the launch.