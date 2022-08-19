Greenway to close for four days to allow water system investigation
A popular greenway in Derry will be closed to the public for four days at the end of the month.
By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:16 pm
Updated
Friday, 19th August 2022, 12:19 pm
The closure is to facilitate an examination of the water system in the area.
"Prehen Greenway will be closed between Prehen Boathouse and the exit onto Victoria Rd from Tuesday, August 30 to Friday, September 2, 2022. This is to facilitate water main investigations. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," Derry City & Strabane District Council said.