Greenway to close for four days to allow water system investigation

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The closure is to facilitate an examination of the water system in the area.

"Prehen Greenway will be closed between Prehen Boathouse and the exit onto Victoria Rd from Tuesday, August 30 to Friday, September 2, 2022. This is to facilitate water main investigations. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," Derry City & Strabane District Council said.