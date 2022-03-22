Greysteel bypass will be considered as part of long term transport plans

East Derry MLA George Robinson proposed the infrastructure project at Stortmont this week, after welcoming news the Dungiven bypass is to be completed this year.

"Will she consider a similar scheme at Greysteel in my constituency to alleviate the significant traffic congestion on the main route from Limavady to Londonderry?" asked the DUP MLA.

Ms Mallon replied: "The Member will know that the regional strategic network transport plan is being developed with the aim of going out to public consultation. That will set strategic priorities to 2035 for road, bus and rail.

Greysteel.