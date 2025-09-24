High levels of ‘blue-green algae’ detected on North Derry beaches from Magilligan to Portstewart
High levels of ‘blue-green algae’ have been detected at several North Derry beaches from Magilligan to Portstewart.
Swimmers, surfers and water sports enthusiasts have been advised not to enter the water.
The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) have reported ‘high results from blue-green algae testing at Magilligan Downhill and Portstewart’.
Temporary advice against bathing was issued on Tuesday. The public have been asked to look out for bathing water operator signs for specific advice following the test results.