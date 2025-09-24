High levels of ‘blue-green algae’ detected on North Derry beaches from Magilligan to Portstewart

By Kevin Mullan
Published 24th Sep 2025, 09:14 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 09:14 BST
High levels of ‘blue-green algae’ have been detected at several North Derry beaches from Magilligan to Portstewart.

Swimmers, surfers and water sports enthusiasts have been advised not to enter the water.

The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) have reported ‘high results from blue-green algae testing at Magilligan Downhill and Portstewart’.

Temporary advice against bathing was issued on Tuesday. The public have been asked to look out for bathing water operator signs for specific advice following the test results.

Related topics:Swimmers
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice