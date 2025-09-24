High levels of ‘blue-green algae’ detected on North Derry beaches from Magilligan to Portstewart

High levels of ‘blue-green algae’ have been detected at several North Derry beaches from Magilligan to Portstewart.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swimmers, surfers and water sports enthusiasts have been advised not to enter the water.

The Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) have reported ‘high results from blue-green algae testing at Magilligan Downhill and Portstewart’.

Temporary advice against bathing was issued on Tuesday. The public have been asked to look out for bathing water operator signs for specific advice following the test results.