The Irish meterological service said: “ Very warm and humid weather on Thursday and Friday. Daytime temperatures in excess of 27 degrees in many areas away from coasts with night time temperatures not falling below 15 degrees.”

Met Eireann said the potential impacts are: Heat stress; uncomfortable sleeping conditions and risk of water related incidents

The warning is valid from 8am on Thursday until 8am on Saturday and includes Donegal.

It's time to hit the beach.

While the Met Office has not issued any warnings, it has forecast a temperature of 26 degrees on Thursday for Derry and said the sunny weather will change to thunder by the afternoon.

Friday will be a warm 26 degrees and sunny, before changing to cloudy by nighttime. It will drop to a still reasonable 22 degrees on Saturday, but the Met Office said it will be cloudy and change to light showers by lunchtime.