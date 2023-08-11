A historic gothic gate lodge on the coastal estate of Mussenden Temple and Downhill Demesne has opened for holiday bookings.

The National Trust has opened the doors of four holiday cottages including the Co. Derry lodge which sleeps two.

The other properties are a fisherman's cottage near Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge, a gate lodge on the Castle Ward Estate in Downpatrick, and a gardener's cottage in the apple orchard at Florence Court.

"From a Gate Lodge near Mussenden Temple to a Gothic Lodge on the edge of Castle Ward, find new holiday hideaways for unforgettable getaways.

“Enjoy sunrise saunters with the coastal trails on your doorstep from the cosy cottage at Carrick-a-Rede, or an after-dinner stroll at Florence Court when the grand garden outside your window is all yours,” the heritage conservation charity said.

The Bishop’s Gate lodge is located on the 18th-century Downhill estate famous for its eccentric Bishop Earl Frederick Hervey and his iconic folly Mussenden Temple.

The property is located just a short walk from the clifftop temple from which holiday makers can enjoy magnificent views of Downhill, Benone and Inishowen and, on a clear day, the isles of Islay and Jura in the Hebrides.

The National Trust state: “The gate lodge has a wood-burning stove for cosy evenings in the sitting room and an abundance of light from high ceilings and tall windows. The bedroom’s half-moon window looks over a pretty, private garden with old stone walls and benches, and a spot for relaxing and dining outdoors.

“Right on the doorstep, the Bishop’s Gate leads into the demesne to Bishop’s Gate Gardens, past many rare tree species and then onto open grassland with views of the majestic ruins of Downhill House.

"Visit the Walled Garden or explore the ruin, and follow the paths to Mussenden Temple, on the cliff edge looking out across the Inishowen Peninsula.”

The Downhill Estate once belonged to the legendary Earl Bishop Frederick Augustus Hervey who was a prominent supporter of Catholic emancipation in the late 1700s. Bishop Hervey famously donated 200 Guineas towards the establishment of Long Tower chapel and supported the completion of the first bridge across the Foyle in 1791.

1 . The Bishop's Gate Lodge.

2 . The sitting room of the Bishop's Gate Lodge.

3 . The bedroom of the Bishop's Gate Lodge.

4 . The garden of the Bishop's Gate Lodge.