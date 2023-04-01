Humble bee to be put forward for Freedom of the City in Derry in new eco drive?

The native Irish honey bee and the humble bumble will be among the species to be awarded special category A status and protection if a proposal gets endorsed.

The highly unusual move has been suggested by a newly formed group of ecologically concerned citizens who said they are hopeful it will shine a spotlight on just how vital it is to protect pollinators for our future.

It comes as Derry City and Strabane District Council was this week praised for its pioneering climate initiatives.

A honey bee by a sunflower in Derry.

The Council has previously lauded for its work across a range of environmental initiatives, including creating wildflower meadow sites and verges among other bee friendly measures to help bees and other insects survive and thrive.

A spokesperson for the new group said they wanted to create awareness and a 'buzz' by making the suggestion, and are hopeful of finding a local representative to table the move.

"This could be a first in Ireland north or south, and might even be a first in the world,” he said, adding:

"We all know the importance of bees and other pollinators and this could really put Derry on the map internationally as a world leader in terms of the high esteem with which we should all be holding pollinators, as they are vital not just to maintaining our environment but to our own survival.”

But the new group also wants to go further and is set to lobby the governments on both sides of the border to set up ‘right to roam’ zones in unused green areas where queen bees and worker bees will have free reign and where humans will not be permitted to visit under threat of fines or prosecution.

They have also suggested fines could be introduced for anyone caught harming bee or other pollinator habitats and want to see governments and councils work together on the roll out of a ‘wee bees’ schools programme across Derry, Donegal, Tyrone and potentially beyond.

