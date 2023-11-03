Independent £30k Ebrington transfer report didn’t happen because nobody responded to tender call

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The piece of work was signed off by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee in April 2016 after the Ilex urban regeneration company, which had looked after the site, was wound-up after 13 years.

The report was a joint commission by DC&SDC, Strategic Investment Board (SIB) and Office of the First Minister and Deputy First Minister (OFMDM) – now The Executive Office (TEO) – with the council due to pick up 50 per cent of the £30,000 cost.

However, the analysis wasn’t completed because nobody responded to the tender call.

"A tender was issued by TEO for this piece of work but no one submitted a response,” DC&SDC revealed in response to a Freedom of Information request.

"Consequently the report was not completed. In the meantime the Council and TEO have continued to have discussions regarding the future governance of the site and these discussions are ongoing.

"These discussions may negate the need for such a detailed report.”

The Ebrington site remains under the auspices of TEO but back in September SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called for new management structures for Ebrington Square to be explored and suggested the potential transfer of the site to DC&SDC.