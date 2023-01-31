Infestation of Japanese Knotweed to be cleared from vicinity of homes in Foyle Road area

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has welcomed confirmation of funding to help alleviate the long-standing problem of the rampant weed.

She was commenting on the approval of money from the Levelling Up Parks Fund for the Alexandra Place Japanese Knotweed treatment and clearance scheme.

Councillor Logue said: “This is welcome news for local residents who live in Alexandra Place just off on Foyle Road and the surrounding area of Ivy Terrace .

Alexandra Place

“I have been working with residents for many years now to try and get a resolution which would see the removal of the Japanese Knotweed and treatment to the site.”

The invasive species has sprouted to up to three metres and affected the perimeter fencing and back yards of homes in the area.

“There has been a lot in the media over recent times about Japanese knotweed and the problems it can cause for homes and business owners if it grows anywhere near their properties.

“We have seen what it can do locally. It has grown to a height of 2-3 meters at the back for local homes. It has also grown under concrete patios and completely covered fencing around the houses,” said councillor Logue.

The Bogside and Brandywell-based councillor said she expected the clearance work to commence in the short term.

“This work will involve the Housing Executive clearing up the site, removing scrub overgrowth, tree surgery, dumped rubbish removal and pest control, plus a Japanese Knotweed treatment programme to try and eradicate it to protect property in the area and to facilitate bringing the site into a manageable condition and improve the area for local residents.

“It is anticipated that all work in respect of this project will begin shortly,” she said.

Japanese Knotweed (fallopia japonica) originated in Japan and was first introduced to Europe in the Netherlands in 1849 and was used in gardens as an ornamental 'architectural' plant.

The plant spreads via direct rhizome (root) growth or via new plant growth from the parent plant’s stem and rhizome fragments.

