Infrastructure Minister opens consultation on Living With Water in Derry Plan

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has launched a public consultation on a strategic drainage infrastructure plan for Derry.

The draft plan sets out proposals for a strategic long-term approach to drainage and wastewater management in the city and surrounding area.

It proposes a collaborative multi-agency approach by encouraging partners to work together to develop the right solutions in the right places promoting a combination of traditional hard engineered measures alongside natural solutions such as using open green spaces to naturally absorb and store surface water.

Opening the consultation, the Minister said: “Infrastructure unlocks our opportunities for growth and this draft Plan sets out how we can seek to achieve a resilient Derry which is better protected and prepared for the future.

“I want to thank our Living With Water partners and stakeholders who have been working with officials in my department to develop this draft plan. Development of the draft Living With Water in Derry Plan demonstrates our commitment to pursuing more sustainable drainage and wastewater solutions to help protect against flooding, provide a cleaner and greener environment and enable economic development in the Derry area.

“We all 'live with water' so it is in our interests to identify and deliver the best solutions for our homes, businesses and communities. I encourage everyone to have their say on this draft Plan.”

Karen Philips, Director of Environment and Regeneration from Derry City & Strabane District Council, welcomed the new proposals approach.

She said: “I very much welcome the publication of this draft Plan which outlines a much-needed, long-term integrated approach to tackling drainage and wastewater management issues. Derry City and Strabane District Council looks forward to working with partners, in particular the Department for Infrastructure and Northern Ireland Water, to support the development and delivery of projects that seek to address the current constraints on drainage and infrastructure throughout the City and District, in order to support the aims of Derry City and Strabane District’s Inclusive Strategic Growth Plan (2017 - 2032).”

In the introduction of the plan, the Minister states: “Elements of the existing drainage and wastewater infrastructure throughout the Derry area are under pressure and are in need of modernisation. In recent years, flooding has had devastating consequences for many and the impact of climate change places even more pressure on our ageing drainage network. The effective treatment of wastewater is therefore critical for the health and wellbeing of our citizens and to the economic prosperity of the city and surrounding area."

Minister O’Dowd adds: “The wastewater treatment works and much of the sewerage network in the draft Plan area are at, or nearing, capacity, meaning future connections for new developments may not be accepted by NI Water. This could in turn mean significant constraints on economic growth and house building; the potential for increased pollution and damage to the environment; and an increased risk of flooding.”

The public have been advised that the consultation process opens this week, and will be open until April 7, 2025. It is available to read at: www.infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/consultations/living-water-derrylondonderry-draft-plan-consultation.