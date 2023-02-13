A Trafalgar class submarine. It's been suggested the submarine spotted at the weekend was of the newer Astute class.

Shaun McClenaghan, who fishes out of the port of Greencastle, posted an image of the vessel on Sunday.

“Submarine just spotted North of Rathlin Island heading south,” he tweeted.

In response to Mr. McClenaghan’s photograph a number of Twitter users suggested that the craft appeared to be a British Astute class nuclear-powered submarine.