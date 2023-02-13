News you can trust since 1772
Inishowen fisherman spots submarine off Rathlin

An Inishowen fisherman has shared a photograph of a submarine taken close to Rathlin island over the weekend.

By Kevin Mullan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 10:41am
A Trafalgar class submarine. It's been suggested the submarine spotted at the weekend was of the newer Astute class.
Shaun McClenaghan, who fishes out of the port of Greencastle, posted an image of the vessel on Sunday.

“Submarine just spotted North of Rathlin Island heading south,” he tweeted.

In response to Mr. McClenaghan’s photograph a number of Twitter users suggested that the craft appeared to be a British Astute class nuclear-powered submarine.

The Royal Navy currently operates five Astute class submarines, each of which cost over £1billion to construct.

