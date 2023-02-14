The Inishowen Rivers Trust is bringing groups from across Inishowen together with national agencies for the first time in six years to discuss what is happening locally to protect our rivers. The event is an opportunity for local groups to hear about the latest research in river

management and for national agencies to meet the local community conserving and protecting our local rivers and waterways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, promoting connections between groups and presenting projects to agencies, will be hosted in An Grianan Hotel Burt, starting at 6pm on Thursday, February 23. Agencies involved in the protection of water will present their latest research and projects.

Inishowen River Trust Volunteers tree planting along the Culdaff River.

Community groups, like Wild Inishowen, IDP, and ECO Carn will present the work they have been doing and are planning to do to protect and conserve our rivers.

In 2017 the Inishowen Rivers Trust hosted an event called Who’s Who in Inishowen Rivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success of this novel event lay in the discussion between people in the community and agencies with a responsibility for water protection. Now, six years later, they are revisiting their ‘Who’s Who,’ but also looking at what has happened in the intervening years, how science has changed and how the community has risen to the challenge of conserving and protecting local rivers.

The event on Thursday, February 23 will look to have the same success in information sharing and wider discussion on issues and how they can be addressed.

Book your ticket by visiting the website inishowenriverstrust.com. Everyone is welcome.

Light refreshments will be served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Would you like to get involved or set up a stall? Please contact John on 00353 83 150 5680. Stall places are free and available to agencies and community groups.

Participants are also invited to join the Inishowen Rivers Trust on a field trip across Inishowen on the morning of Friday, February 24. You will have the opportunity to see, on the ground, the work being done by groups throughout Inishowen to protect and conserve