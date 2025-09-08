Inishowen Walking Festival to showcase ‘breathtaking beauty and unique heritage' of peninsula
Organised by Go Visit Inishowen and Inishowen Development Partnership, this exciting event invites walkers of all levels to explore the stunning landscapes of the Inishowen Peninsula through a series of guided walks.
Niall McCaughan, Manager at Go Visit Inishowen stated: “We are really excited to launch this year’s Inishowen Walking Festival which takes place over the second weekend in September. With a range of routes that showcase the breathtaking natural beauty and unique heritage of Inishowen, the festival offers something for everyone.
"From coastal treks to scenic inland trails, this is a fantastic opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy the outdoors in the company of fellow enthusiasts.
"As a Member of a local hill-walking group myself, I can’t wait to visit some of the great walking locations across the region.”
Barry McLaughlin, CHANCE Project Coordinator at Inishowen Development Partnership stated: “Inishowen Development Partnership is delighted yet again to be working with Go Visit Inishowen on one of the North West’s best known and loved Walking Festivals. This year again, we have a great range of Walks in Malin Head, Muff, Dunree, Buncrana and many other locations. As an additional bonus, the Walks are led by local people and community groups, so participants will be given unique local knowledge which wouldn’t necessarily be known by people outside of the area.
“Whether you're a seasoned hiker or just looking for a leisurely walk with friends, this is a weekend not to be missed! We would also like to thank Donegal Sports Partnership for again supporting this event.”
Although the festival is a Free event, organisers are encouraging participants to make a small donation towards Go Visit Inishowen through the festival website.
This will assist not only in the day-to-day running of the organisation, but to develop this and other future festivals.
More information about the Walks as well as Registration can be found at: Inishowen Walking Festival 2025
The walks are as follows:
Buncrana
Friday 12 September: An Amazing Journey Walk
Friday 12 September: Mindfulness Walk
Friday 12 September: Buncrana Historical Walk
Saturday 13 September: Walking as Gaeilge/Bearla
Fort Dunree
Sunday 14 September: Fox's Rock and Bulba Way Hike
Sunday 14 September: Outport Echo – Mediating the Area
Drumfries
Friday 12 September: Barna Mór and Barna Beag
Clonmany
Saturday 13 September: Around The Spout
Sunday 14 September: Clonmany River Walk
Malin Head
Friday 12 September: Crocalough, Malin Head
Newtowncunningham
Saturday 13 September: Newtowncunningham Loop
Muff
Saturday 13 September: Borderlands
Additional Walks
Friday 19 September – Moville: Guided Photography Walk
Saturday 20 September – Greencastle: Shroove Head Loop
Saturday 20 September – Croc an Uininn: Cnoc an Uininn to Lough Fad Hill Walk