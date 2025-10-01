International importance of Inishowen’s archaeological sites revealed in new podcast series

A groundbreaking new ‘History Inishowen’ podcast series has just been released by archaeology group Lands of Éogain.

The series will reveal Inishowen’s role in bringing literacy and Christianity to Britain and Scotland through the monasteries of Donegal, as well as through its powerful ruling kings.

The rich history of the most northerly part of Ireland will be examined, with the first series focusing on the early Christian and medieval period as it relates to Inishowen.

The central importance of the monastic site at Raphoe is also featured.

Presented by local historian Neil McGrory, the first episode features conversations with renowned historians and archaeologists Max Adams and Colm O’Brien, based in Northumbria, North East England.

The project builds on new research carried out previously by Max and Colm. The pair have a long association with Inishowen, and were the driving force behind the important fieldwork and excavations of the early Christian sites in North Inishowen.

Their work with the Bernician Studies Group and their role in the formation of Lands of Éogain have left a lasting legacy in the understanding of the archaeology and history of the peninsula.

In the first episode, Max and Colm return to the first two sites which their group studied, and they discuss the discoveries and processes involved in the field work and excavations conducted at Carrowmore (Both Chonais) and at Cloncha.

The series also features discussions with Irish archaeologist Dr Brian Lacey and eminent early medieval historian Professor Dáibhí O’Cróinín, as well as local experts and those involved in community archaeology and heritage.

The extent and importance of the archaeological sites and confirmation of dates ranging from 540AD - 1200AD were established during this research. The new findings were then brought to international attention, establishing Inishowen’s heritage as being of international importance. Mr McGrory said that the international importance of Inishowen archaeological sites had not been recognised until recently.

A tour of important archaeological sites in Inishowen was led last Friday by Mr McGrory and Lands of Éogain archaeologist Rosemarie Moulden of the Inishowen Maritime Museum in Greencastle.

Many new revelations have been uncovered recently which highlighted the international importance of Inishowen’s monastic sites and their link to Iona, and which was central in the development of Christianity and civilisation in Britain.

Mr McGrory pointed out many interesting features about the Carndonagh cross, including its Greek influences. The Eastern link is to the Marigold Stone (located in the graveyard at Donagh Church in Carn). Evidence linking it to the Carrowmore crosses in Culdaff marks its probable date as being 540AD.

“The new Lands of Eogain website contains information about a range of archaeological sites throughout Inishowen, along with detailed photography and drone views. This is an ongoing process with the plan to add further sites in the future,” said Mr McGrory.

The project to upgrade the website, the production of the podcast series and the field trips delivered by Lands of Éogain are funded by the Heritage Council.

To access the podcast, go to www.landsofeogain.com.