Intimidation points to be scrapped for social housing waiting list applications

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Communities minister Gordon Lyons has announced the removal of intimidation points from the Housing Selection Scheme operated by the NIHE in a bid to ‘level the playing field for victims of violence’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement to the Assembly on Tuesday, Minister Lyons said the move would support the Executive’s work in tackling Violence Against Women and Girls by focussing on how violence, or the threat of violence, affects victims and their ability to remain in their home.

The removal of intimidation points – usually awarded to those who have experienced violence, harassment, abuse or trauma - means all victims will now be able to access the same categories of points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lyons said: “It has long been a source of frustration to me, along with many others in the chamber, that the Selection Scheme treats victims of violence differently, based on the cause of that violence.

Minister Gordon Lyons. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"Currently, a victim of terrorism receives a greater award of points than a victim of domestic abuse. Someone targeted because of their ethnic identity receives more points than someone targeted because of their gender.

“Going forward, the points for violence or threat of violence within the scheme will not exclude any victims of abuse, violence or trauma. Regardless of causation, victims will be assessed using the same criteria within the Housing Selection Scheme operated by the NIHE.

“It is an important step forward that all victims of violence, harassment or trauma for any reason – including victims of domestic abuse – will be able to access the same categories of points within the Scheme for violence or the threat of violence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Lyons added that although intimidation points, in the form of Rule 23 of the Selection Scheme, will be removed and the allocation of 200 points will cease, transitional protection will be applied. Applicants already awarded these points will retain them.

He said: “In addition, applicants who have alleged intimidation and whose circumstances are being considered under Rule 23, prior to its removal, will be investigated in line with existing policies and procedures. Where their circumstances meet Rule 23 criteria, they will be awarded 200 points.

“Applicants who have experienced violence or abuse, or who are at risk of violence or abuse, whatever the motivation or perpetrator, will continue to be assessed and provided with emergency assistance under the homelessness legislation.

“The removal of intimidation points will not alter the Housing Executive’s duty to support those who need such emergency assistance and who find themselves unable to remain in their home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Housing Executive said it will aim to remove Rule 23 by the end of this financial year.

Reacting to the confirmation, Grainia Long, Chief Executive of the Housing Executive said: “We welcome the Minister’s announcement on the removal intimidation points from the Housing Selection Scheme, following our recommendation.

“We believe it will enable more appropriate ranking and allocation of social housing for those experiencing violence or risk of violence or domestic abuse – whatever the circumstances.

“Removal of intimidation points will, therefore, offer more parity between victims of violence and abuse and those at risk of violence and abuse, regardless of the motivation or source.”

“We will now work with the Department for Communities and key stakeholders to take forward a review of the Primary Social Needs section of the Scheme and implement any necessary changes.”

“These points are currently awarded to those who have experienced violence, harassment, abuse or trauma. We would like to reassure applicants who have experienced actual violence or abuse or are at risk of violence or abuse, that they will continue to be assessed and provided with assistance under the Housing Selection Scheme and homelessness legislation.”