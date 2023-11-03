Lilian Seenoi Barr urges Derry council to replicate Keep Britain Tidy ‘We’re Watching You’ dog fouling campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

She is urging Derry City and Strabane District Council to collaborate with organisations like Dogs Trust NI to launch a comprehensive educational campaign.

Colr. Barr said: “Dog fouling is one of the top local concerns of people in our community and it came up time and again on doorsteps during the recent local election campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since then, I have been inundated with calls, emails and even some disturbing images that evidence just how big a problem this has become and how much the streets of our city are being marred by dog waste.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lilian Seenoi Barr

“We know that most dog owners are responsible but people across Derry are rightly frustrated by the small minority of those who do not seem to have care for their community or the health and safety of their neighbours.”

She has launched a petition calling for the local council to replicate Keep Britain Tidy’s ‘We Are Watching You’ campaign in England.

“It’s long past time for action on this issue and I am determined to act on the concerns of the residents of our city. We need a much stronger effort to promote responsible dog ownership and raise awareness of the environmental and public health risks associated with dog fouling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad