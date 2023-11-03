News you can trust since 1772

Lilian Seenoi Barr urges Derry council to replicate Keep Britain Tidy ‘We’re Watching You’ dog fouling campaign

SDLP Foyleside Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr has launched a new campaign aiming to tackle dog fouling in Derry and Strabane.
By Staff Reporter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 10:50 GMT
She is urging Derry City and Strabane District Council to collaborate with organisations like Dogs Trust NI to launch a comprehensive educational campaign.

Colr. Barr said: “Dog fouling is one of the top local concerns of people in our community and it came up time and again on doorsteps during the recent local election campaign.

"Since then, I have been inundated with calls, emails and even some disturbing images that evidence just how big a problem this has become and how much the streets of our city are being marred by dog waste.

Lilian Seenoi Barr
Lilian Seenoi Barr
“We know that most dog owners are responsible but people across Derry are rightly frustrated by the small minority of those who do not seem to have care for their community or the health and safety of their neighbours.”

She has launched a petition calling for the local council to replicate Keep Britain Tidy’s ‘We Are Watching You’ campaign in England.

“It’s long past time for action on this issue and I am determined to act on the concerns of the residents of our city. We need a much stronger effort to promote responsible dog ownership and raise awareness of the environmental and public health risks associated with dog fouling.

"I also believe that by adopting successful strategies and campaigns from elsewhere, we can ensure that this unpleasant and harmful behaviour is stamped out for good,” she said.

