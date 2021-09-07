Lion's Mane jellyfish spotted in Swilly surf

A Lion's Mane in the surf at Rathmullan.

The animal was spotted by a reader paddling along Rathmullan strand last Friday.

The Lion's Mane (cyanea capillata) can deliver a quite nasty sting. It was witnessed bobbing in the gentle Fanad surf among a number of Compass (chrysaora hysoscella) jellyfish which are far more common.

According to the Health Service Executive (HSE) the Lion's Mane is the 'most serious jellyfish in Irish waters' and its 'stinging cells are much sharper and can pierce skin easily resulting in a painful sting.'

Last month a huge Lion's Mane was encountered across the Swilly at Stragill.