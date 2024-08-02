Lough Swilly RNLI in Donegal marks 200th anniversary with special photo record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lough Swilly RNLI in Donegal is celebrating the organisation’s 200th anniversary with a special ‘One Moment for One Crew’ project involving a photographic record of those involved in the life-saving charity.

The charity, founded in 1824, asked its staff and volunteers across Ireland and in Britain to take a photo of their crew at 18:24 on August 1 (1.8.24) in honour of the date it started.

Representatives from Lough Swilly RNLI took part in this special photo session.

The photos have now been uploaded to an online portal and will be used to create a montage image.

Lough Swilly RNLI crew.

This photographic moment is one of a range of events and programmes which the charity has organised to mark its bicentenary.

Anjie Rook, RNLI Associate Director, who is overseeing the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programmes, said: “The RNLI has been saving lives at sea for 200 years thanks to its incredible people – the courageous lifeboat crews and lifeguards who put their own lives at risk to save others; the dedicated fundraisers who raise the income to power those rescues; the committed volunteers who give their own time in a range of other roles such as giving out water safety advice or helping to run our retail shops and museums, and the staff who provide vital support to our volunteers.

“We have encouraged anyone who has some form of involvement with the RNLI to participate in this special One Moment for One Crew photographic event, to capture a record of everyone who, at this moment in time, is playing some part in the RNLI’s lifesaving work, continuing its legacy and securing its future.

“During our 200th anniversary year we have been remembering our past, celebrating the lifesaving service we provide today, and aiming to inspire future generations of lifesavers and supporters.

"One Moment for One Crew is very much about celebrating the people of today’s RNLI and, we hope, inspiring those future generations who will take the RNLI into its third century of lifesaving.”

The RNLI saves lives at sea and its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around Ireland and in the UK. The RNLI operates 46 lifeboat stations in the Irish region and it depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.

For further information about the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, visit RNLI.org/200.