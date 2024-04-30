Lough Swilly RNLI to host open night for potential new crew
Lough Swilly RNLI is hosting an open night on Thursday, April 30, for anyone who is interested in joining the crew.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
If you have an interest in joining the lifeboat crew, or would like to find out a bit more about what roles the have available, the open night is for you. There are roles available both at sea and on dry land and the crew and ops team will be on hand.
The open night, which is at Ned’s Point, Buncrana, begins from 7.30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.