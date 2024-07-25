Luxury cruise ship 'Silver Spirit' recently welcomed to North West after anchoring at Greencastle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 210.7 metre all-inclusive cruise ship Silver Spirit anchored in Greencastle recently on her inaugural visit to the stunning North West region as part of a 12-day cruise sailing around Iceland and Ireland.

The ship anchored from 8.30am until her departure at 7pm on Saturday, July 20 for her next port of call, Killybegs.

Guests onboard were given a complimentary choice of various tours including a scenic drive around the Inishowen Peninsula with a stop at Doagh Famine Village, a visit to Oakfield Park and delights of Derry including a visit to the Tower Museum. There was also a paid excursion to the Giant’s Causeway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For any guests not on an excursion there was a complimentary shuttle bus to Derry with many choosing to spend time in Greencastle and the Inishowen Maritime Museum & Planetarium.

The Luxury Silver Spirit Cruise Ship on its inaugural visit to Donegal.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor. Niamh Kennedy said; “I am delighted to welcome this luxury cruise ship Silver Spirit to Donegal on its inaugural visit. Donegal and the North West region provides a unique experience for the passengers and crew, many of whom are visiting Ireland for the first time. Showcasing Donegal and the North West region’s outstanding natural, unspoilt beauty together with the wealth of incredible tourism products available will pay dividends in the future and we look forward to many of today’s visitors returning to our region in the years ahead.”

She added, “Donegal and the North West region has something for everyone and with the warmest of welcomes, cruise visitors will no-doubt take home many lasting memories of their time here. I would like to congratulate everyone involved on making this visit of Silver Spirit such a great success.”

Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John G. McLaughlin said; “I also congratulate Foyle Port on their success in attracting cruise tourism to the region. It is great to see a luxury cruise ship anchor in this area. Greencastle is an important gateway harbour to the North West region and the opening of the recent €25million Greencastle Harbour Breakwater Project is vital for the continued growth and sustainability of tourism in the region and the broader development of the harbour.

He added, “We need to continue to develop cruise tourism and adopt a collaborative approach with community groups, individuals and local businesses in preparing for increasing numbers of visiting cruise ships to Donegal. There is a significant economic value in cruise tourism for the local economy and we look forward to Silver Spirit returning in the Autumn.”

Captain Ivo Botica, Master Silversea Cruises; John G McLaughlin, Chief Executive, Donegal County Council; Rebecca McLaughlin, Marketing Go Visit Inishowen; Monica Roddy, Visitor Experience Go Visit Inishowen; Cathaoirleach Cllr Niamh Kennedy, Donegal County Council; Luis de Sousa Marques Hotel Director Silversea Cruises; Louise Denvir, Cruise Marketing Executive Foyle Port; Matthew Doherty, Business Development Officer Visit Derry.

The welcoming delegation were greeted by the Captain, Ivo Botica, Hotel Director, Luis de Sousa, Cruise Director, Grace Caudle and exchanged plaques as is maritime tradition for inaugural cruise calls. The welcoming party were also given a tour of the ship by International Hostess Tullia LeBoffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Denvir, Cruise Marketing Executive at Foyle Port said; “Silversea Cruises have been calling to Foyle Port since the 1990s and we are thrilled to continue to welcome newer ships from the fleet every year. Last year we had the privilege of welcoming Silver Shadow and Silver Spirit in 2024.”

She added; “Six of the cruise calls this year are inaugural visits showing growth in demand for the destination. This is due to the unique location of the Port, which provides access to Wild Atlantic Way, Causeway Coastal Route and the city of Derry. Cruise tourism to the region is expected to grow as we are projecting a 50% rise in cruise calls in 2025 from pre-pandemic levels.”

Silver Spirit was built in 2009 and underwent a complete refurbishment including a 15-metre extension added in 2018 increasing capacity to 608 guests and 411 crew.