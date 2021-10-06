Massive 444 home housing development approved

A massive housing development has been approved in the Waterside.

The Reserved Matters application involved the proposed development of 444 dwellings comprising of a mix of 138 detached, 208 semi-detached, 37 townhouses, and 61 apartments along with associated domestic garages; public open space including landscaping, new equipped children's play area; SuDS pond; a Local Neighbourhood Centre comprising of two retail units, a crèche, business space and gym; along with all associated site and access works.

The development will be located to the east of the Clooney Road overlooking the Caw Roundabout and surrounded by the Clooney Road, Rossdowney Road and the Crescent Link, on lands forming part of the H30 Housing Zoning in the Derry Area Plan 2011.

Members heard that the entire H30 zoning could accommodate up to 750 homes as indicated in the agent's concept master plan (CMP) which accompanied the outline planning approval granted by the Planning Committee in September 2019.

Representation from the applicant that was presented at the meeting was given consideration by members.

Planning officials informed members that the proposal was considered acceptable in accordance with the Derry Area Plan 2011, SPPS, PPS 2, 3, 6, 7, and 15. Other material considerations had also been taken into account, including the advice from consultees and the representation received.

Chair of Planning committee, Colr. Philip McKinney, said the plans were exciting and positive for the local area.

He said they would create a community that would be welcoming to families and provide fantastic community facilities.