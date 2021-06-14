‘Master plan’ for Buncrana Pier area takes a leap forward

Buncrana pier.

The project, first mooted by Councillor Rena Donaghey, is to be put forward for funding to the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund (RRDF) in July.

The master plan would include a refurbishment of the pier, new toilets at the Shore Front, the relocation of the RNLI base at Ned’s Point to the pier and a proposal for a skateboard park.

It is hoped a plan for proposed works at Ned’s Point will be included in a second phase.

Speaking to the Journal, Colr Donaghey said the plan would regenerate the entire area.

“The plan includes regenerating the pier area to make it really inviting for locals and tourists. Many people get off the ferry and for them, that is their first glimpse of Buncrana. We need something there that will leave a lasting impression.

“I have spoken to the RNLI and they have indicated they would be delighted to relocate. It makes more sense for them to be at the pier, closer to the lifeboat and they are working positively with us on this.

“The Shore Front toilet block in Buncrana also needs to be demolished, rebuilt and updated and I have also included a proposal for a skateboard park.

“People have been requesting this for years and I think it would be a huge asset for our young people.”

Colr Donaghey said the proposals for Ned’s Point are not included in this application due to the short time frame, but she is ‘hopeful’ it will be included in a second phase.

She added how she would also like to see the play park area extended.

“I am delighted that the proposal for the masterplan is moving ahead so swiftly and it is absolutely necessary and would reform this whole area in Buncrana.”

Colr Donaghey said it is hoped the regeneration would entice festival and event organisers to the shorefront for major events.

Fianna Fail Colr Donaghey said the next steps involve the team in Donegal County Council, headed by Paul Kelly, Senior Executive Planner, bringing the plan together, speaking with stakeholders and then submitting it for RRDF funding in July.

She added while time is a challenge, the team is confident it can meet the deadline.

“I’m really excited about this project and hopefully it will all come to fruition.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein Councillor Jack Murray also asked if toilets could be constructed at Ned’s Point, also a very popular and busy location.

Colr Murray said portable toilets there should be a ‘last resort.’

“It would take a relatively small amount of money to do toilets up.

“The cafe owner there said they’d be happy to open them and shut them etc. We really need to agree on a plan and get it done. We need to plan ahead and fix it. It should be a relatively simple job.”