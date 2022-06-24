Mayor Sandra Duffy launches Derry Journal People of the Year Awards

Nominations are now open for the Derry Journal/Bet McLean People of the Year Awards, ahead of the awards ceremony in just over two months’ time.

Mayor Duffy and Paul McLean were joined at the launch in the Mayor’s Parlour on Wednesday morning by Louise Strain representing the Derry Journal.

The various award categories are being sponsored by, among others, Bet McLean, City of Derry Airport, Ulster University, Apex, Alchemy, Specsavers and Calor.

Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with Paul McLean, managing director of BetMcLean and principal sponsor of the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards, and Louise Strain, Derry Journal. Photograph: George Sweeney. DER2226GS – 013

Our chosen charity this year will be the Pink Ladies and Pink Panthers.

Returning categories include Inspirational Young Person, Volunteer of the Year, Charity Person of the Year, Community Champion Award, Carer of the Year, Sports Volunteer of the Year, Inspirational Educator of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year, Outstanding Bravery Award, Emergency Services Hero of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

To find out more about how to nominate see: www.derrypeopleawards.co.uk/categories/Derry Journal Editor Brendan McDaid said: “The awards last year provided a chance to come together and recognise the outstanding achievements of people from right across the north west and it proved to be a fantastic night. We had a record number of nominations and we are confident that people will, once again, help shine a light on those who have made a significant difference for the benefit of others and their commumnities.”