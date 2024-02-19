Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McKelvey Construction Ltd. has been appointed to deliver the urban farm element of the wider £6.2 million Acorn Farm capital build project that is set to transform the former Ministry of Defence (MoD) site into a unique urban growing space.

The Acorn Project is one of three major strategic developments to receive funding from the UK Levelling Up Fund, with support of £5,600,430 secured for the project, with additional funding Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue, said: “This is very positive news and I am delighted that we are now ready to begin work on this phase of the project.

An artist's impression of the proposed new Acorn Farm. Image: Paul McAlister Architects and Energy Consultants

“The Acorn Farm will have a major impact on the wider St Columb’s Park and the Waterside area, offering local people the chance to get more involved in protecting and enjoying their local environment.

“It will help to educate, inspire and encourage everyone to think more about sustainable food sources, what we can all do to promote conservation, and how we can lead more healthy and active lives.”

The Acorn Farm itself will facilitate the development of new food growing technologies and set a benchmark as a climate smart project.

Director of Environment and Regeneration with Council, Karen Phillips, said: “The project will deliver an urban food growing hub, a Green Skills learning academy, and a sustainable food event venue that will assist with the delivery of Council’s Good Food Plan Framework, which sets out the agenda for a more sustainable local food system, that is good for people, the economy and of course the planet.

“Once completed, the Acorn Farm project will help us deliver on our pledge to achieve climate resilience and move towards our target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions across Derry and Strabane by 2045.”

Work has already begun on site at the park, with building works underway at the Gate Lodge facility located at the entrance to the main avenue leading to St Columb’s Park House.

It is expected work will begin on the next phase in the coming weeks, and is due to be completed in early Summer 2025.

Acorn Fund development officer, Shauna Kelpie, said: “The commencement of the capital build element of the Acorn Farm Project demonstrates the commitment from the National Lottery Community Fund's, Climate Action Fund, Derry City and Strabane District Council and the UK Levelling Up Fund to support families and communities take local action around climate change through better informed food choice.

"The Acorn Farm’s community engagement programme is already delivering the necessary skills and support to hundreds of local families, households and communities who are learning how to grow and cook food at home through the ‘I Can Grow' and 'I Can Cook' programmes.

"The innovative capital element enhances the focus for local people and will act as an important hub for future generations.”