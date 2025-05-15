More than 356,000 journeys made across Derry’s Pennyburn Bridge in first year

Pennyburn Bridge, a cornerstone of the Northwest Greenways Project, has recorded more than 356,000 journeys since May 2024, confirming its status as a vital piece of active travel infrastructure for the city.

The £2.5 million bridge and greenway project, primarily funded through external partnerships with the Department for Communities (£727,500) and the Special EU Programmes Body (£1,733,648), required a Council contribution of £83,990.

From May 1, 2024 until May 1, 2025 356,426 journeys were made across the bridge, with Sunday being the busiest day for pedestrians.

"The Pennyburn Bridge has transformed how people move around our city," said Karen Phillips, Environment and Regeneration Director with Derry City and Strabane District Council. "With over 356,000 crossings in just one year, it's clear this investment is making a significant difference to daily life in our community. The bridge is not just connecting physical spaces – it's connecting people to workplaces, schools, leisure facilities, and each other in a sustainable way."

The new foot and cycle bridge at Pennyburn. Picture Martin McKeown. 29.04.24

The bridge has already become an integral part of city events, including the Waterside Half Marathon, and serves as a key link in the expanding greenway network.

The Pennyburn Bridge project has received four prestigious awards: Construction Employers Federation Transport Infrastructure Project of the Year Award (below £10M), Institute of Civil Engineers Sustainability Award, Chartered Institution of Highways & Transportation (CIHT) Award for Active Travel Project of the Year, and Northwest Group of Businesses (NWGN) Infrastructure Project of the Year (less than £5M).

Karen Phillips added: “The success of the Pennyburn Bridge demonstrates the Council's commitment to developing high-quality active travel infrastructure that enhances connectivity while supporting environmental and health objectives across the city.”