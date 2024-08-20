Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are being advised of possibly traffic delays through Muff as road resurfacing works get underway for the rest of this week.

Significant delays were reported on Monday, August 19, due to the works, with traffic said to be flowing better on Tuesday. However, delays are expected.

Donegal County Councillor Terry Crossan said the works were taking place from the location outside business ‘The Treehouse’ towards the village.

It is understood the works could take place until Friday.

Road resurfacing works are underway in Muff.

Colr Crossan suggested that motorists could possibly take an alternative route through ‘Iskaheen, the Carry Rd. Carnamoyle to the Rock Bar’.

"At the Rock bar drivers can continue through Lenamore to Derry or to Letterkenny or Buncrana through Bridgend or Burnfoot . Anyone using this alternative route should exercise extra care on these narrow roads and keep their speed down at all times.”

Colr Crossan said these routes would not be suitable for heavy vehicles and urged everyone to have patience and observe instructions.