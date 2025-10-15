Moville Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan launched

The launch of the Moville Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan has been welcomed, with Donegal County Councillor Martin Farren stating it will facilitate growth and attract inward investment to the town.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch of the Moville Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan took place on Thursday, September 18 at 7pm in Glencrow Hall, Moville.

Donegal County Council’s Town Regeneration Officer, Patricia McIntyre, welcomed members of the public as well as the Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Colr. Martin McDermott and Colr. Martin Farren to the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patricia said that it was “a pleasure to launch the Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan for Moville which has been prepared by GM Design Associates following a detailed public consultation exercise earlier this year. This plan presents regeneration proposals for Moville that will create a vibrant town centre for people to work in, live in and visit.”

Cathaoirelach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Colr. Martin McDermott pictured with elected members, council officials, design team and members at the public at the launch of the Moville Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Colr. Martin McDermott welcomed the publication of the Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan, and thanked Colr. Martin Farren for supporting and promoting the need for a regeneration strategy for Moville.

He acknowledged the work of GM Design in undertaking the public consultation and pulling together a plan that will direct applications for future funding of projects in the town.

Colr. Martin Farren said that he is delighted that there is now an action plan in place for Moville that will facilitate growth and attract inward investment to the town. This project will assist in securing funding for the key priority of creating a vibrant and dynamic town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project was funded by the Department of Community & Rural Development through the Town & Village Renewal Scheme. The Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan can be viewed on Donegal County Council’s website and via the following link:

It can also be viewed during normal office hours at the following locations:

Carndonagh Public Services Centre, Main St., Carndonagh.

Reception, Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford.

The Strategy provides an evidenced based framework, setting out key aspirations and priorities in supporting the sustainable regeneration of the town and the wider area to 2029 and beyond to 2040.