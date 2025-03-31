Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Loughs Agency has announce further restoration works along the Muff River with a recent community tree-planting event in Eglinton.

The event marks a continuation of efforts to repair the extensive damage caused by a significant pollution incident in November 2023.

1,500 trees were planted on the riverbank to compliment the previous wide range of remediation measures carried out by Loughs Agency, including bank stabilisation and habitat restoration.

The event was attended by volunteers from the local community including members of the Eglinton Flood Resilience Group and Eglinton Community Hall.

In late 2024, Loughs Agency successfully prosecuted a company after the pollution incident killed over 2,000 fish in the Muff River.

Fishery Officers and Scientists acted swiftly, recovering 2,352 dead fish and tracing the contamination.

The discharge caused severe oxygen depletion, leading to a devastating fish kill. The company responsible was fined £5,000, plus £2,160 in costs.

Following the event, a Loughs Agency spokesperson stated: "This event marks the significant steps taken in restoring the Muff River after the devastating pollution incident in 2023.

"Enforcement goes a long way in protecting our waterways, but hands-on restoration through community participation and buy-in is vital to their long-term health.

"We are committed to ensuring that this river recovers and thrives once again."

The Loughs Agency has said that it will continue to monitor the river's recovery and will continue to work with the local community to improve water quality and biodiversity in the region.

For more information, visit Loughs Agency's website at https://www.loughs-agency.org/